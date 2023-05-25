Curious about non-mainstream design roles

Hi everyone. For some background, I have 2 years of experience working as a ux designer and entering a masters program this fall. I have a lot of interest in being able to build what I design, but I also have a lot of interest in leading design teams. Furthermore, I also know that there is still a lot of knowledge and experience I can gain as a designer considering I'm only 2 years into my career.





I am curious to hear from those that have been exposed to other design roles likes design engineer, ux engineer, product design prototyper or product design manager etc.





It would be great to hear more about what people in these "non-traditional" design roles actually do, what skills are required, and how their role relates to the larger team/organization.





Thanks in advance for your responses!