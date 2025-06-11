wenlumumba in
Passing System Design but not confident
I have built on features around different aspects but have never planned a complete system end to end like in SystemDesign interviews. I am familiar with the different types of systems and even software but never have used all of them. Maybe 1 or 2 rarely.
Despite all this I am able to pass System Design interviews pretty okay by following the example guides online. I should be happy but I feel like an imposter because I really have not worked at that level.
Is it normal? Or has everyone acing the system design have somehow learnt how to play the game? If it's the latter is it good or bad? Is it going to be stressful on the job?
I feel like nobody puts together a system like that within few hours and it's an iterative approach that comes together over days/months.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google2 days ago
It's totally normal to feel that way. A lot of people “ace” system design interviews by pattern-matching from guides and mock interview videos. Real-world system design is collaborative and happens over days or weeks, not in a 45-minute whiteboard session. The interview tests your thinking process, tradeoff awareness, and communication, not whether you’ve built that exact system before. Imposter syndrome is common here, but if you’re passing, you're doing something right.
3
defaangedSoftware Engineer at Roblox2 days ago
Exactly this. I’ve worked at two FAANGs and we never threw together a full system in a single sitting. It’s iterative, with input from infra teams, SREs, PMs, etc. Interviews are just testing how you think, not expecting production-ready designs.
1
