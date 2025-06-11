Passing System Design but not confident

I have built on features around different aspects but have never planned a complete system end to end like in SystemDesign interviews. I am familiar with the different types of systems and even software but never have used all of them. Maybe 1 or 2 rarely.





Despite all this I am able to pass System Design interviews pretty okay by following the example guides online. I should be happy but I feel like an imposter because I really have not worked at that level.





Is it normal? Or has everyone acing the system design have somehow learnt how to play the game? If it's the latter is it good or bad? Is it going to be stressful on the job?





I feel like nobody puts together a system like that within few hours and it's an iterative approach that comes together over days/months.