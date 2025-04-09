techinnyc in
Big Tech —> Management Consulting?
Looking to connect with people that have transitioned from Tech to Consulting! Seeking advice and tips!
Available_Manner668Management Consultant
Made this switch myself a couple years ago, happy to share what helped. First, highlight your impact in cross-functional work, not just code. Consulting firms love seeing that you can collaborate with product, strategy, and operations teams to drive results, so reframe your tech work in business terms. Second, case interview prep is non-negotiable—start with Victor Cheng or Case in Point, and try to get 30+ mock cases in with peers or coaches before applying. Third, network hard, especially through LinkedIn or alumni groups. Referrals matter more in consulting than in tech, at least from what I've seen, and especially so if you’re coming from a non-traditional background. Last thing: be ready to explain why you want to make the switch. They’ll likely press on this during interviews, so make it sound intentional and not like you’re just escaping tech.
lakenorthManagement Consultant
This is pretty solid advice. +1 on the reframing impact portion. I’ve been in product for 4+ years and realized I had way more strategic influence than I was giving myself credit for. Tweaked my resume to highlight decision-making, market analysis, and cross-team alignment instead of just features. Immediate improvement in recruiter responses.
