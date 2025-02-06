Switched jobs, but new job isn't great. How long before I can switch?

I recently switched jobs. The new job I found as a manager pays okay. But my manager is younger than I'm and doesn't know how to manage. It seems to be a results driven environment and they'd rather burn every one out than let people do things efficiently.





How long should I wait before I can switch? Are there well managed companies in Cali?





I have nothing against working long hours, but unrealistic expectations from a manager who doesn't know how to manage seems to be a red flag because that means I will burn out but get nothing in return and not be appreciated either.