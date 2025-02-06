19g618l2gwwp1w in
Switched jobs, but new job isn't great. How long before I can switch?
I recently switched jobs. The new job I found as a manager pays okay. But my manager is younger than I'm and doesn't know how to manage. It seems to be a results driven environment and they'd rather burn every one out than let people do things efficiently.
How long should I wait before I can switch? Are there well managed companies in Cali?
I have nothing against working long hours, but unrealistic expectations from a manager who doesn't know how to manage seems to be a red flag because that means I will burn out but get nothing in return and not be appreciated either.
mopaInternal
I'd say sooner than later. If the culture doesn't click, there's no harm in switching asap. Gone are those days where one had to stay in a company for 2+ years and then switch. I'm the same boat. Joined 3 months back, and I've already few interviews lined up
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
I'm unable to find interviews.
