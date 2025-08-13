dmahns in
Masters CS options
I am halfway done with my masters in CS at USC. Given industry right now. Do you guys think it is better to graduate this coming May or extend and just take one class at a time to see what happens with the industry... the second option seems appealing right now...
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Extending your masters will always be the safest option, but are you doing anything right now to build real world experience? Have you looked for internships or even built your own products or anything?
dmahnsComputer Science at University of Southern California
yes, i'm working an internship while in school doing software development for a hospital and have built many personal projects/products
