GitHub vs Salesforce Intern Offer

Github: AI Intern for Github Copilot

Salesforce: AI Intern for System-Wide Architecture


I wanted to know which role would be more beneficial for my future!

322 participants

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 18 hours ago
Copilot all the way. Salesforce has been seeming like they've been over-sensationalizing their AI pivots recently while Github has been quietly innovating.
yUFB17LuWYC7kG8bVySoftware Engineer 16 hours ago
I work on AI at Salesforce and it’s a mess right now 💀
