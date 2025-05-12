ashilpi in
Poll
GitHub vs Salesforce Intern Offer
Company & Role
Github: AI Intern for Github Copilot
Salesforce: AI Intern for System-Wide Architecture
I wanted to know which role would be more beneficial for my future!
Select one
322 participants
11
2245
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 18 hours ago
Copilot all the way. Salesforce has been seeming like they've been over-sensationalizing their AI pivots recently while Github has been quietly innovating.
8
yUFB17LuWYC7kG8bVySoftware Engineer 16 hours ago
I work on AI at Salesforce and it’s a mess right now 💀
4
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,745