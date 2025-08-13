chuuj615 in
Does anyone use those AI browsers?
With Perplexity's bid to acquire Chrome, I got a bit curious: does anyone actually use the AI-powered browsers that are currently out there?
I'm talking about Perplexity's Comet, Brave, and even Edge with its Copilot integration and stuff.
I'm still using basic Chrome and haven't heard anything from any of my friends that have compelled me to use an AI browser. Wanted to hear from y'all though. Anything worth checking out?
12
3924
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Don't sleep on Mozilla Firefox. The AI fakespot for online shopping and chatbot sidebars are pretty huge.
3
SolidOrcaSoftware Engineer at Walmart
+1 to this! I've heard a lot of good things about Firefox
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,522