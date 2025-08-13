Does anyone use those AI browsers?

With Perplexity's bid to acquire Chrome, I got a bit curious: does anyone actually use the AI-powered browsers that are currently out there?





I'm talking about Perplexity's Comet, Brave, and even Edge with its Copilot integration and stuff.





I'm still using basic Chrome and haven't heard anything from any of my friends that have compelled me to use an AI browser. Wanted to hear from y'all though. Anything worth checking out?