Estrorta in
Why am I not getting any interviews?
Hello lovely people here at levels,fyi!
I am a software engineer based outside of the United States, trying to relocate there.
I am actually just interested to leave the country I am based in, be it Europe or the States, but I am a citizen of the states(dual citizenship) so it seems easier.
I can't seem to be getting passed any screening, I don't know if it has to do with the fact that all my jobs were here, in Egypt, or am my resume is just not impressive? I don't know if I am allowed to share it here but I will as soon as I find out if its okay or not.
Does anybody has any specific tips as to how can I, at the very least, pass through the screening phase? I usually do my applications through linkedin.
Thank you so much!
35
4010
Sort by:
5
EstrortaSoftware Engineer
I had no idea that they contact through phone was that important! I am getting a phone now on openphone.com, thank you so much for your advice!
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Mention your immigration status in your resume.
Try to have a neutral accent and practise recruiter calls.
Prepare resume to US standards (1 Page etc)
All these should help you get the foot in the door