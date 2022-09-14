Why am I not getting any interviews?

Hello lovely people here at levels,fyi!





I am a software engineer based outside of the United States, trying to relocate there.

I am actually just interested to leave the country I am based in, be it Europe or the States, but I am a citizen of the states(dual citizenship) so it seems easier.





I can't seem to be getting passed any screening, I don't know if it has to do with the fact that all my jobs were here, in Egypt, or am my resume is just not impressive? I don't know if I am allowed to share it here but I will as soon as I find out if its okay or not.





Does anybody has any specific tips as to how can I, at the very least, pass through the screening phase? I usually do my applications through linkedin.





Thank you so much!