When you are paid in stock, do you treat it like cash?
In you work for a publicly traded company, when you are paid in company stock every quarter, do you hold it or treat it like cash and sell immediately? Cali, Seattle, and NYC are so expensive-- I think you want to sell pay off expenses.
Business Analyst
Unless you’d buy that stock with your own money, it’s almost always better to sell. Pay your taxes for any capital gains, then reinvest into stocks or whatever you actually want. But if you did want to invest in your own company, then you might as well keep it.
