Is JS enough for leetcode? FANG

I've worked with only JS past 4 years and am proficient in it. I'm wondering what other JS developers do in such cases where they are trying to practice leetcode but JS has limited built-in DS like heap, queue compared to other languages. Should I switch to other lang which I'm not even well versed with?
I'd suggest learning Python for leetcode. It makes it easier to write good solutions.
I’m most proficient with JS since that’s what I use every day but I agree, Python is the best way to go for Leetcode.
