Is this a good Nvidia HW offer?
Initially offered L3 with 20% less total comp, negotiated to L4 but seemed just total comp at L3 HW engineer higher range.
Manager is high demanding and rushed through hiring process but do not want to negotiate further
Location: Northern California Nvidia HQ
Nvidia
System product engineer
Santa Clara
Total per year
$245K
Level
L4
Base
$185K
Total stock grant
$60K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
Take the offer as an L3. That gives you the opportunity to get promoted , get a better packed and it is easier to exceed expectations. Doesn’t seem good for an L4.
15
Hooper369Product Manager
Could you help explain how is it better to go in L3 and get promoted? Understand about the easier to exceed expectation portion but how about in terms of comp. and future career growth?
1
