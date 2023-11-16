Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

Amazon to start selling Hyundai cars in 2024

https://techcrunch.com/2023/11/16/amazon-to-sell-cars-online-starting-with-hyundai/


As someone who used to work at a car dealership, it's gotta be one of the most outdated industries still active so I'm excited to see a better direct-to-consumer experience. I know dealerships are still going to be a part of it but I hope this does change things up.

It was inevitable. Amazon, which got its start selling books, is getting into the car business. The e-commerce giant along with new partner Hyundai

UltraboostTechnical Program Manager  
It's an interesting thought but I do have to wonder how dealerships are going to handle this. I know it's not fully direct to consumer, so the dealership will probably play liaison, but I know they're probably not to keen on splitting profits with Amazon
TravelBearSoftware Engineer  
I wish this calls for no negotiation buying experience with one price fits all.

