Amazon to start selling Hyundai cars in 2024
https://techcrunch.com/2023/11/16/amazon-to-sell-cars-online-starting-with-hyundai/
As someone who used to work at a car dealership, it's gotta be one of the most outdated industries still active so I'm excited to see a better direct-to-consumer experience. I know dealerships are still going to be a part of it but I hope this does change things up.
UltraboostTechnical Program Manager
It's an interesting thought but I do have to wonder how dealerships are going to handle this. I know it's not fully direct to consumer, so the dealership will probably play liaison, but I know they're probably not to keen on splitting profits with Amazon
TravelBearSoftware Engineer
I wish this calls for no negotiation buying experience with one price fits all.
