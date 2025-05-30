Internal promotion from Senior Engineer to Lead Engineer

I'm working at an international late stage startup as a Senior Software Engineer. I recently took over the team lead role, now leading a team of 5. I'm already experiencing a big shift in responsibilities.

I've always gotten great feedback from my manager and I expect (otherwise demand) a promotion to the next level soon.

I'm unsure though what kind of salary bump I can expect or demand along with that promotion.

Some numbers:

* I'm based in Germany

* I've been at the company for a bit over 2 years

* I started with 118k

* After the first year I got an automatic raise of around 4k

* After my second year I got a raise of around 3k





My salary is already pretty good for German standards so I'm unsure what to get out of the promotion.

My gut feeling is to achieve +15k which doesn't feel too far fetched but I wonder whether I should go for even more?

WDYT?



