Is it a bad idea to go from manager back to IC
I've been a manager (team lead) for almost a year after being an IC for 4.5 years. While I've enjoyed some aspects of people management and found it rewarding to learn new skills, I generally find the role a bit draining. I don't really enjoy dealing with the politics of being a manager at a big company and I also don't really like having my attention divided amongst a bunch of different things. I'm finding that I really miss the focused technical work of an IC and the fulfilment that comes with building stuff myself. I also feel like I have a lot left to learn technically.
On the other hand, I feel like with the way things are in the industry (offshoring, layoffs, stagnant job market, AI) going back to IC might be a bad move.
The other aspect of it is that I've been working on the same product for the last 5 years so I want to try something new. So my plan right now is to transfer internally within the company to an IC role (there's a decent amount of positions available)
Wanted to get people's opinions on this
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
The only risk is how it looks if you switch too often. Some companies see “manager → IC” as a red flag if it isn’t explained clearly, especially in a tough job market. If you transfer internally, you should be fine, but make sure you’re ready to tell the story of why you made the change and how it aligns with your long-term goals.
