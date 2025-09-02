Is it a bad idea to go from manager back to IC

I've been a manager (team lead) for almost a year after being an IC for 4.5 years. While I've enjoyed some aspects of people management and found it rewarding to learn new skills, I generally find the role a bit draining. I don't really enjoy dealing with the politics of being a manager at a big company and I also don't really like having my attention divided amongst a bunch of different things. I'm finding that I really miss the focused technical work of an IC and the fulfilment that comes with building stuff myself. I also feel like I have a lot left to learn technically.





On the other hand, I feel like with the way things are in the industry (offshoring, layoffs, stagnant job market, AI) going back to IC might be a bad move.





The other aspect of it is that I've been working on the same product for the last 5 years so I want to try something new. So my plan right now is to transfer internally within the company to an IC role (there's a decent amount of positions available)





Wanted to get people's opinions on this