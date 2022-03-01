19g61bl073n2w5 in
Why Levels Matters
Engineers in India, Pakistan, and LATAM will no longer make pennies on the dollar with respect to their North American peers.
$80,000 is 6M rupees per year that those employees earn to provide for their families. It brings me joy to know all of the things that 6M rupees can buy, and that to me is why this data matters.
We can swap stories about maxxing our 400k TC but at the end of the day the biggest QoL enhancements are going to be in the developing world.
FANG+
Senior SWE
Remote or in person
Total per year
$450K
Level
5
Base
$200K
Total stock grant
$200K
Bonus
$50K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
0 Years
5
2059
Backend Software Engineer
$80K in India is not a norm. I was getting less than 30k USD last year working for one of the top payers in the US (making 55k USD now with switch thanks to levels.fyi and negotiating with my manager). Many talented folks are working for 20k USD but things have started to improve drastically in past few years.
4
Software Engineer
Thanks for this! Happy that you went from 30k -> 55k.
