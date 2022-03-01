Why Levels Matters

Engineers in India, Pakistan, and LATAM will no longer make pennies on the dollar with respect to their North American peers.





$80,000 is 6M rupees per year that those employees earn to provide for their families. It brings me joy to know all of the things that 6M rupees can buy, and that to me is why this data matters.





We can swap stories about maxxing our 400k TC but at the end of the day the biggest QoL enhancements are going to be in the developing world.