Microsoft announces 3-day RTO
Microsoft joins the RTO crowd along with Amazon from earlier this year as well as some other high profile companies. Microsoft employees are now required to be in office at least 3 days a week.
https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2025/09/09/flexible-work-update/
Flexible work update - The Official Microsoft Blog
Amy Coleman, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, shared the below communication with Microsoft employees this morning. How we work has forever changed. I remember starting at Microsoft in the late ‘90s, always in the office, no laptops, and primarily working with the people right down the hall. As technology evolved and our business expanded, we became...
blogs.microsoft.com
10
3775
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
I feel like we'll eventually get to a point where companies will be known by whether or not they're remote-first and that'll be a big selling point. It looks like we're slowly getting away from the "everyone is remote" COVID phase now
