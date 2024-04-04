MichaelPlumb1 in
Amazon lays off hundreds
https://www.geekwire.com/2024/amazon-web-services-cuts-hundreds-of-jobs-in-sales-training-and-physical-stores-technology/
Looks like it'll specifically affect the "Sales, Marketing, and Global Services organizations, most of the cuts are in training and certification, and sales operations."
worldsbestbeachpro
I do get that sometimes layoffs are needed. After all, it’s a business. But I feel like they should treat it as a last resort and not be trigger happy to jump into that. Due to that, if I worked for a company like that, I would pay back with the same level of loyalty.
