wongfu02 in  
Computer Engineering  

Poll

DoorDash vs BAM vs Adobe

Not sure which SWE internship to choose for my final year. I want to prioritize career growth the most. I'm unsure what industry is more lucrative: Big Tech or Tech in Hedge Funds


It seems like a full-time job at a HF would include a large bonus, but it's hard to tell how large.


DoorDash: $55/hr @ SF


Balyasny Asset Management: $52/hr @ NYC


Adobe: $55/hr @ San Jose

Closed

373 participants

6
8970
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer  
These are some great opportunities! IMO, DoorDash would be the best here if you're considering career growth as in skill development, networking, and location. As a SWE, being in SF is probably the best place to be and your environment dictates a lot about who you'll end up being
5

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,596