wongfu02 in
Poll
DoorDash vs BAM vs Adobe
Not sure which SWE internship to choose for my final year. I want to prioritize career growth the most. I'm unsure what industry is more lucrative: Big Tech or Tech in Hedge Funds
It seems like a full-time job at a HF would include a large bonus, but it's hard to tell how large.
DoorDash: $55/hr @ SF
Balyasny Asset Management: $52/hr @ NYC
Adobe: $55/hr @ San Jose
Closed
373 participants
6
8970
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
These are some great opportunities! IMO, DoorDash would be the best here if you're considering career growth as in skill development, networking, and location. As a SWE, being in SF is probably the best place to be and your environment dictates a lot about who you'll end up being
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,596