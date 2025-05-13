Acing Product Interviews - Learn from FAANG leaders who succeeded in this job market

A bit of self-promotion!





A friend and I are putting together a course on Maven to share our hard earned lessons searching for product leadership jobs in this brutal market. Both of us, with ~20 years of FAANG + startup experience struggled initially, but eventually we adapted, learned to use AI and ended the search with multiple offers.





We are focusing on product leaders (Sr PM and above) and PMM career tracks. We will share mindset tools, research tools, networking tips, and frameworks that worked for us (including frameworks and live practice for Product Sense, Analytical, GTM Planning etc. standard interview formats). We will also share a library of custom-tailored GenAI prompts and a question bank of all questions we have come across in 70+ interviews.





At this point, we are still gauging interest, with cohorts planned in Mid-June. Please add yourself to waitlist to stay in touch as we finalize the details: https://maven.com/learntogether/landing-and-acing-job-interviews-leveraging-ai