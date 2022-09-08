qt80u1nj1 in
Do you have a side hustle?
I've heard of people having two wfh jobs at the same time. I don't see how thats possible for some roles but curious if you guys have considered it.
Project Manager
I have tried it on a contract basis while having a full-time role. It was not easy but it is doable depending on the circumstances. The project I managed on the side was local and since I wfh, I was able to take meetings on the road as I visited the client which was once a week. The contract was only 4 months and very specific.
