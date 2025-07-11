Ak in
Job situation
I have been looking for job switching for last 1 and a half year and no success.. is job market really hard? I have not got opportunities this year.. please share your thoughts.. feeling very much depressed
speedlimitComputer Science at University of Washingtona day ago
How much are you applying? I was doing 5 applications a day for 2 weeks. Then got an internship, then I applied 5 a day for another 2 weeks and got a full time. Don’t stop applying, just make your resume sound impressive, and talk like you are interested in the role, research the company and people at the location before an interview. Ask interviewers about their last job by company name, so they know you’ve done your research. Over prepare. Before my interviews I spend 20 hours over 2 days practicing their code stack.
