Has anyone L1 visa transferred out of China?
I'm looking to move to USA.
I know Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google, Apple, have offices in China. Has anyone tried l1 transfer?
I did master in China. I'm foreigner.
alstein35Program Manager
Speaking from my experience at Google, Facebook, and Salesforce, the policies often change. My suggestion is land a job at a company with multinational offices. Kick ass in the role. And then work with your manager to get relocated on the company's dime. If I can help further, HMU over on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
2
