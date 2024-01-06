te in
Level 64 Microsoft Architect: Cash & Stock Bonus Details
Hello, I’m currently researching the compensation structure for a Level 64 Data and AI Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft. I would greatly appreciate insights specifically on the annual and quarterly cash bonuses, as well as any additional stock awards, excluding the base salary and initial sign-on bonus. Detailed information from current or former employees about these aspects of the compensation package would be incredibly helpful. Thank you in advance for your input!
