Struggling to Get Interviews in the US Market — Advice?

Hi everyone,

I’m a software engineer with 14 years of experience, recently relocated to Florida, USA. I’m currently looking for a (mostly) remote position and have been actively applying on LinkedIn, Indeed, and Dice for Staff Software Engineer roles.

However, despite my seniority and solid track record (I’ve had no issues finding jobs in Europe within weeks), I haven’t been able to land a single interview here in the US.

I’ve been targeting roles around $200k TC. Is that unrealistic for my level and experience? Or am I missing something in how the US market works?



Has anyone gone through a similar experience after moving here? Any tips or insights would be really appreciated.



Thanks in advance!