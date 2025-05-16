yilcx in
From Finance to PM
When I switched from finance to product, I was under no delusion that it would be a smooth transition, but it was not easy at all..
I didn’t speak the lingo, I bombed interviews: I was told my answers sounded too theoretical, and I had too little experience to know what recruiters wanted.
What helped:
Finding mentors who told me the truth.
Studying real interview answers.
Mock interviews.
Learning how to think like a PM, not just act like one (read a lot of books).
It took 6 months. 1 rejection from Amazon. 2 referrals. 3 interviews. 1 L5 offer at Meta.
If you’re making the switch now, it’s hard, but not impossible.
kazumasanBusiness Analyst 6 hours ago
Also curious about the Meta L5 part. Did you have to tailor your experience in a specific way to land that level? I’ve heard it’s rare to jump straight into L5 without prior PM experience. Would love to learn how you framed it.
