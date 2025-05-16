From Finance to PM

When I switched from finance to product, I was under no delusion that it would be a smooth transition, but it was not easy at all..

I didn’t speak the lingo, I bombed interviews: I was told my answers sounded too theoretical, and I had too little experience to know what recruiters wanted.

What helped:

Finding mentors who told me the truth.

Studying real interview answers.

Mock interviews.

Learning how to think like a PM, not just act like one (read a lot of books).

It took 6 months. 1 rejection from Amazon. 2 referrals. 3 interviews. 1 L5 offer at Meta.

If you’re making the switch now, it’s hard, but not impossible.