anon1942 in
Affirm Growth analytics team
I have an interview in the above team and want to know
- how is affirm work culture
- how is the growth analytics vertical performing and any red flags
- any insights about the HR and home assessment exam
Thank you
3
3095
Sort by:
inventiveData Analyst at Microsoft
Affirm overall has a good rep for transparency and culture, though the fintech space is bumpy right now. Growth Analytics is strategic but can be a bit metrics-heavy. Gonna be lots of dashboards and not as much experimentation freedom compared to product analytics. Haven’t seen any major red flags though, but like any fintech, priorities shift fast when the market does. The HR process is usually smooth; they move quick once the assignment’s done.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,564