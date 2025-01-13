anonymousx123 in
Poll
When do you think AI will significantly impact software engineering jobs?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
I think it depends on what you mean by "significantly" here right? AI has definitely already impacted SWE jobs, and moving forward the impact will only be greater. But, do you mean completely eliminate some jobs or just be more commonplace as a tool than it already is? IMO, I say within the next 5 years because as it is, basically everybody uses AI to help them code which means it'll only get better faster.
chuuj516Product Manager
I personally think "significantly" means eliminating some jobs, which means that companies like Salesforce already think we're in that phase lol
