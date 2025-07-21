Doing a PhD on a bullshit topic that nobody cares about. How do I become employable?

I am 1.5 years into my PhD in AI/ML. I wanted to do something involving LLMs but my PhD advisor wouldn't allow it and instead pressured me into this niche involving physics that nobody cares about and which is a bad idea even on its own merits. I'm basically his MLEng and MLOps bitch boy and nothing else at this point.





How do I make something out of this? I have about 1.5 years remaining and I have already completed the main gist of my PhD. However, after very heated discussions with my advisor I still cannot convince him to budge and allow me some space to do some industry relevant research.





Do I just drop out? Do I try to do something on the side? If I do nothing and just go with the flow, I might as well have been flipping burgers for 3 years because that's my future.





Worth mentioned that God cursed me with a European passport so unfortunately I don't have access to the American tech market.