Doing a PhD on a bullshit topic that nobody cares about. How do I become employable?

I am 1.5 years into my PhD in AI/ML. I wanted to do something involving LLMs but my PhD advisor wouldn't allow it and instead pressured me into this niche involving physics that nobody cares about and which is a bad idea even on its own merits. I'm basically his MLEng and MLOps bitch boy and nothing else at this point.


How do I make something out of this? I have about 1.5 years remaining and I have already completed the main gist of my PhD. However, after very heated discussions with my advisor I still cannot convince him to budge and allow me some space to do some industry relevant research.


Do I just drop out? Do I try to do something on the side? If I do nothing and just go with the flow, I might as well have been flipping burgers for 3 years because that's my future.


Worth mentioned that God cursed me with a European passport so unfortunately I don't have access to the American tech market.

25
5244
DannyTonzaSoftware Engineer at Kroger 
It might seem like BS because it's not the hotness everyone is focused on, but consider what hasn't been solved yet. Being employable isn't just about capability for the now, but also for the future that's yet to become. Fei-Fei Li has stated that spacial intelligence is the next frontier, and I think Zucky is talking about "World Models" as being the next thing for Meta. So, from the outside perspective of a Squishy Language Modeltron who hallucinates often, physics would sure seem to apply to either of those visions.
14
proudkannadathiTechnical Program Manager  
Agree!
At the end of it ML is the core of LLMs. You might end up solving a completely new and futuristic idea. I would leverage the thesis advisor’s strength to identify and land on these futuristic ideas..
2

