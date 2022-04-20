Anatoliy Zaslavskiy in
Later Stage Blockchain Companies
I recently got into the Web3 world (been doing regular engineering 12+ y). I'm looking to join a company that has some sort of blockchain project. But I only want to join later stage companies (at least $50M in funding).
I actually had someone make a list: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SbA3RIWgKUMHHc-nHOZSM7piEG5alUMJ7RjYOUNByp0/edit#gid=1418966922
Does anyone else have recommendations?
Anatoliy Project
Main Sheet Company,Website,Total Funding,First Name,Last Name,Title,Email,LinkedIn,Applied ,Don't Apply Aave,<a href="http://aave.com">aave.com</a>,$49M,Jodie ,Baker-Braithwaite ,Talent Partner,jodie@aave.com,<a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/jodiebbtalent">https://www.linkedin.com/in/jodieb...
docs.google.com
2
2065
Sort by:
listicleSoftware Engineer
Thoughts on Ethereum Foundation? Uniswap I hear is on a tear
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481