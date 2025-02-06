Taking a few months off to travel

Hi all I haven't been at my company for a year I've only been around 10 months. But I know I'm ready to leave I have a few life events upcoming and want to spend time with my family and travel. This will result in a 3-4 month break on my resume. I'm a senior engineer currently but plan to go back hopefully for a remote role but still challenge myself with work. Has anyone taken a few months off and gone back to work? (Family reasons etc) and was it all okay?