Violetever in
Taking a few months off to travel
Hi all I haven't been at my company for a year I've only been around 10 months. But I know I'm ready to leave I have a few life events upcoming and want to spend time with my family and travel. This will result in a 3-4 month break on my resume. I'm a senior engineer currently but plan to go back hopefully for a remote role but still challenge myself with work. Has anyone taken a few months off and gone back to work? (Family reasons etc) and was it all okay?
2
3760
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think you'll be fine. 3-4 months isn't so long as to be outdated on anything and, given all the layoffs, I'm sure companies have been seeing resumes and candidates with all sorts of job gaps.
About
Public
Tech
Members
704,100