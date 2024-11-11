Timhook in
Is IK worth the money ?
I have been reached out by Interview kickstart to try out there course. I want to know your thoughts on it and if it is worth my money.
sancheztherickSoftware Engineer
For me it’s not. I knew if I’m not motivated enough to put in the effort, spending 9k wouldn’t change that. Yeah you’ll get structured learning materials but you can find those resources with at most a couple days of research. You can find IK reviews from people on Reddit as well.
1
