You are not getting a job offer in 2025 and the Reason is AI

https://www.finalroundai.com/blog/ai-preventing-job-offers-2025

Nearly every Fortune 500 company now uses AI to screen you out, and Anthropic’s CEO warns half of the jobs could disappear in just five years. If it feels like you’re getting ghosted by robots, it’s because you probably are.

codythecoderData Scientist 14 hours ago
There's a flip side of this that no one talks about: Resume spam. Having been on the hiring of this I've waded through the piles of resumes, and without some broad heuristic approach, whether it be automated or hand implemented, there's just no way.
