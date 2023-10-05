bringee in
Meta hiring recruiters again
https://www.metacareers.com/jobs/690684809786726/
I doubt many recruiters are looking for jobs here specifically, but I think it's still noteworthy that they're hiring for it again. Seems to signal positive movement in the market
17
4654
Sort by:
7
slolearnerdnProgram Manager
Which is nice to prioritize those they just laid off recently? And by nice I mean playing with people's lives, families, and mental health. Do you take the job back knowing you're just a uno card in an exec's hand? Is it demonstrably worse here, or does the pay offset the risk?
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,493
- Prior Sourcing/Recruiting experience at Meta