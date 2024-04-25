thesickdude in
Looking for guidance
I'm currently an L5 at Amazon and was promoted last year. I have been leading my team for a year and a half. I am going to be making basically base L5 until April 2025. I don't see any chance to up my level for 2 years
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Well what're your goals? Is it comp, career growth, learning, or anything else?
thesickdudeSoftware Engineer
Honestly likely comp. Maybe also career growth but I'm kinda tired of pushing myself to do a lot for toxic people
