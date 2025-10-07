Levels.fyi Comp Calculator - Now with refresher projections

Hey all,





With recent changes to compensation structures like front-loaded vesting, accurately modeling total compensation has only gotten more and more difficult.





When we first launched the Levels.fyi calculator page, it became one of the go-to tools for breaking down offers and visualizing equity growth.





But, as front-loaded vesting schedules replaced the old four-year curves, refreshers grew into a major part of expected total pay.





So now, we’ve updated the Levels.fyi total comp calculator to include refresher estimations to make it easier than ever to accurately model your total comp, front-loaded vesting, refreshers, and all.





Check it out, play with the inputs, and see what your actual total comp could look like here: https://www.levels.fyi/calculator/





Thank you to all our users who pushed us in this direction!



