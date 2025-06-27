Duoo in
Is it true that our PM skills are outdated?
I've been trying to get an offer for a while now. Saw a post on reddit recently that went, "you can't get an offer because your PM skills are outdated and many PMs do not even know it."
Please, how true is this?
And if it's true, what can I do? I'm really getting frustrated with the market and need to know how I can make myself a good hire.
AiceProduct Manager
Honestly, I don't think it's that PM skills become "outdated" as much as the market has gotten hyper-competitive and companies are looking for very specific experiences that match their exact needs. I've seen how different environments value different skill sets - what might make you successful at a fast-moving startup won't be the same as what works at a fintech My advice: tailor your applications to show how your experience translates to their specific context (growth metrics for growth roles, regulatory awareness for fintech, etc.), and consider strengthening your interview game since that's often the bottleneck. I'll recommend Product Alliance for your PM interview prep, especially for big tech. They offer comprehensive courses covering product strategy, execution, and analytical thinking that mirror what you'll actually face in interviews. If you're targeting FAANG, investing in their modules could be the edge you need in this brutal market.
