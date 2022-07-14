wfan5327feD in
take time off before you need time off
Just a friendly reminder to put in time to relax and enjoy your life because work stress and burn out will kill you. Spend time with your friends, family, and so's. If you have cool coworkers, plan a fun thing with them too.
caoi93Software Engineer
Biggest scam out there is the idea of unlimited PTO. Most people dont take advantage of it because they are afraid of being seen as taking advantage of it.
19g6vkvqlecdbSoftware Engineering Manager at Improbable
I love unlimited PTO. You don’t need to worry about whatever counter of PTO you have and when or if you will run out. True some years, I’ve not taken advantage of it but other years I took way more than the “standard”. The flexibility is amazing. Of course company culture matters.
