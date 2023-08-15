Zxrt in
Does referral matter?
Is there anyone have experiences of getting referrals for Big Tech Companies? Does it impact / increase the chances to get into the Company? 🧐
6
2620
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Yep! For a lot of companies, referrals get put at the top of the pile, so it definitely increases your chances. Timing is still going to be the key factor and I wouldn't suggest waiting for a referral to apply, but it can definitely help.
4
ZxrtSoftware Engineer
Woww!! Thank you for your insight. 😆
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482