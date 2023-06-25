legitinfo5037 in
Job vs youtuber
Why high paid software engineers from big tech companies are quitting for YouTube? What is the catch? Monetary angle?
16
2875
Sort by:
curbvectors0kSoftware Engineer
You can't beat being a "successful" influencer. You get way more money, freedom, etc. As a "Software Engineer" you're just a regular W4 employee. As a YouTuber you're a Business Owner with tons of tax benefits and deductions you can take. It doesn't even compare.. I know we tend Glorify Engineers here but the truth is there's many ways out there to make a lot of money without having to glue your eyes to a computer screen and keyboard.
23
MrbouleProduct Manager
Personally it feels like a short lived career but can acknowledge that some have a future in tangent industries.
4
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482