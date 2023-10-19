Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

Convoy to lay off most of 500 workers

https://www.axios.com/2023/10/18/convoy-gates-bezos-layoffs-trucking


Backed by Bezos and Gates, logistics startup, Convoy is set to lay off most of its 500 employees

Just a moment...

axios.com
3
3340
Sort by:
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager  
I'm curious why freight/logistics is taking such a big hit, especially with Flexport also having trouble lately. Seems supply is fine, but maybe demand is down due to inflation and making it rough for these types of companies
1
ZTrope90Product Designer  
Yeah, plenty of supply but not a lot of demand. Tons of folks still out of work, reducing spending, etc.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,493