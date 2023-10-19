Calculatron99 in
Convoy to lay off most of 500 workers
https://www.axios.com/2023/10/18/convoy-gates-bezos-layoffs-trucking
Backed by Bezos and Gates, logistics startup, Convoy is set to lay off most of its 500 employees
3
3340
Sort by:
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
I'm curious why freight/logistics is taking such a big hit, especially with Flexport also having trouble lately. Seems supply is fine, but maybe demand is down due to inflation and making it rough for these types of companies
1
ZTrope90Product Designer
Yeah, plenty of supply but not a lot of demand. Tons of folks still out of work, reducing spending, etc.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,493