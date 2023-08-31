undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Microsoft tells managers not to cite budget cuts for no raises

Interesting because I'm pretty sure Microsoft's budgets has only gone up, they seem to be doing quite well. Wonder why they don't just pay more and be more competitive for talent.


https://finance.yahoo.com/news/leaked-microsoft-memo-tells-managers-144817183.html

Leaked Microsoft memo tells managers not to use budget cuts as an explainer for lack of pay rises: ‘Reinforce that every year offers unique opportunity for impact’

Leaked Microsoft memo tells managers not to use budget cuts as an explainer for lack of pay rises: ‘Reinforce that every year offers unique opportunity for impact’

Managers are being ordered to dodge employees' questions about how the latest budget cuts will impact their pay.

finance.yahoo.com
12
9461
Sort by:
Nightly95Technical Program Manager  
"Using budgets or factors besides the employee's impact as an explanation for an employee's rewards will erode trust and confidence within your team," the guide cautions. "Reinforce that every year offers unique opportunity for impact, and we increase our high expectations, regardless of our budget." This just puts managers in a worse spot and actually erodes trust more by making them lie. I guarantee there are people in Microsoft who have had massive positive impact who won't be getting raises and their managers aren't going to be able to explain why without lying.
28

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,472