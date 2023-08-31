undertone in
Microsoft tells managers not to cite budget cuts for no raises
Interesting because I'm pretty sure Microsoft's budgets has only gone up, they seem to be doing quite well. Wonder why they don't just pay more and be more competitive for talent.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/leaked-microsoft-memo-tells-managers-144817183.html
"Using budgets or factors besides the employee's impact as an explanation for an employee's rewards will erode trust and confidence within your team," the guide cautions. "Reinforce that every year offers unique opportunity for impact, and we increase our high expectations, regardless of our budget." This just puts managers in a worse spot and actually erodes trust more by making them lie. I guarantee there are people in Microsoft who have had massive positive impact who won't be getting raises and their managers aren't going to be able to explain why without lying.
