Software Engineering Manager  

How to save taxes on 500k household income in Virginia

I am dealing with a good problem, I was able to increase my Total compensation by 100% last year and would like to learn ways to save taxes on this high income
Data Scientist  
If you have 500k coming in, you can spend 0.1% of that on an experienced tax professional who will more than save you that amount in taxes by preparing them correctly. Alternatively, move to a place without an income tax. More directly, you make half a million bucks, so don’t try and evade what you owe. You would regret it.

