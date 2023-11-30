calimelon in
It’s Official: Sam Altman returns as CEO, Microsoft joins board
Mira Murati as CTO, Greg Brockman returns as President. The new board include Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, Adam D’Angelo, and Satya Nadella (as an observer with no voting)
undertone
From Sam regarding Adam's conflicting involvement in Poe: "I recognize that during this process some questions were raised about Adam’s potential conflict of interest running Quora and Poe while being on the OpenAI Board. For the record, I want to state that Adam has always been very clear with me and the Board about the potential conflict and doing whatever he needed to do (recusing himself when appropriate and even offering to leave the Board if we ever thought it was necessary) to appropriately manage this situation and to avoid conflicted decision-making. Quora is a large customer of OpenAI and we found it helpful to have customer representation on our Board. We expect that if OpenAI is as successful as we hope it will touch many parts of the economy and have complex relationships with many other entities in the world, resulting in various potential conflicts of interest. The way we plan to deal with this is with full disclosure and leaving decisions about how to manage situations like these up to the Board."
