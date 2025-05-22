ShootersNemesis in
(UK) Flexible Working tribunal and future prospects
I'm currently engaging with a "top" company for whom I'd really like to work. This would be my entry into the upper echelons of product.
My current company, a large corporate, isn't handling my flexible working case well at all as they aren't following procedure. I'm contemplating to going down the tribunal route.
If my prospective employer finds out I've created a tribunal claim, could that affect my chances of being employed by them?
Thanks
