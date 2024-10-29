Carlos96 in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

Include non-vested shares in TC?

Just had my annual performance review where I work as a SWE I. RSU's are not a part of our regular pay package, but I was awarded shares based off of my performance. These shares require 2 years to vest and I expect them to be worth ~30-50k. Should I include them in my current year TC If I'm planning on staying with the company for at least another 3 years?

Closed

62 participants

2
2973
eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
You should include the amount you expect to vest in the next year as part of your TC (with obvious caveats for stock price changes in either direction).
1

690,566