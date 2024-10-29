Carlos96 in
Include non-vested shares in TC?
Just had my annual performance review where I work as a SWE I. RSU's are not a part of our regular pay package, but I was awarded shares based off of my performance. These shares require 2 years to vest and I expect them to be worth ~30-50k. Should I include them in my current year TC If I'm planning on staying with the company for at least another 3 years?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
You should include the amount you expect to vest in the next year as part of your TC (with obvious caveats for stock price changes in either direction).
