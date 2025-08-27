ramenenjoyer in
Linear gives their first tender offer
Linear has announced their first tender offer, allowing their employees to sell shares at the $1.2B valuation they received during their Series C fundraising.
Pretty interesting trend with how companies have been providing earlier and earlier liquidity opportunities for employees while remaining private. Definitely a win for the employees, that's for sure!
https://linear.app/now/giving-our-team-liquidity-through-linear-s-first-tender-offer
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Curious to see if this trend pushes more companies at the Series B/C stage to offer structured buybacks or secondary programs. It could become a differentiator in recruiting, especially when competing against public tech firms on comp.
