macattack25 in
CapitalOne - PM Internship
So, I was looking to apply to CapitalOne's PM internship program, I saw the job posting yesterday and immediately messaged a few friends who work there about potential referrals. By the time they responded (earlier today) the job posting was gone. Is this normal, for jobs to be posted for a few days, or did I miss something here?
2
1155
Sort by:
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Sometimes you can apply first and then get the referral attached later. I always advocate to get your name in the running as fast as possible and then, once you search for referrals, you may be able to have them refer your already created application
1
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217