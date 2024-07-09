loxbagelsss in
Capital One Sr Director salary/package?
Can someone please shed light on a reasonable base/bonus/RSU package for a Sr Director based out of McLean (non-tech risk)?
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
This title with Levels might have the most relevant data for that level: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/capital-one/salaries/product-manager?country=254
loxbagelsssTechnical Program Manager
Thanks - most of this data is for software and tech roles. I’ve been given a target comp by a recruiter in an initial call, and it seems much lower than what I’m seeing for tech folks
