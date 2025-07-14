chuuj615 in
Cognition acquires Windsurf
Crazy news coming out from Cognition labs about acquiring Windsurf in the wake of what happened with OpenAI canceling their previous deal and the former CEO going to Google.
Honestly, that whole fiasco seemed a bit scummy from Windsurf CEO's side, and this announcement by Cognition felt like they were taking shots at what happened too.
"Above all, it includes Windsurf’s world-class people, whom we’re privileged to welcome to our team."
6
3600
Sort by:
codemonkeySoftware Engineer at Snap2 days ago
Cognition probably snuck up after the news that OpenAI's deal was canceled. There's no way a company that's only raised $175M was at the deal table too back when OpenAI was bidding for it.
4
defaangedProduct Marketing Manager at Nintendo2 days ago
I think Google has some policy that prevents people from spreading the news before it's finalized, so maybe it's not as shady as it all seems? Then again, I could be giving way too much benefit of the doubt here.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
789,103