Cognition acquires Windsurf

Crazy news coming out from Cognition labs about acquiring Windsurf in the wake of what happened with OpenAI canceling their previous deal and the former CEO going to Google.





Honestly, that whole fiasco seemed a bit scummy from Windsurf CEO's side, and this announcement by Cognition felt like they were taking shots at what happened too.





"Above all, it includes Windsurf’s world-class people, whom we’re privileged to welcome to our team."





https://x.com/cognition_labs/status/1944819486538023138