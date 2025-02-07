Cc in
Fully Remote to a hybrid role in a different state.
I'm expecting an offer from a tier 2/3 company. Its a title upgrade and pay upgrade. Currently I'm working from home from Virginia. This job demands to go to office atleast3 days a week in Georgia.
I'm considering flying every week for a year. My elder kid is settling in Virginia and she got good number of friends both at school and neighborhood. So, I don't want to disturb that. We have a 1year old at home as well and my partner works too.
Am I thinking crazy?
This is how I budgeted per month -
Travel charges -
Flight -1200
Uber/airport parking - 500
Studio apartment - 800
Food - 600
Other - 200
Total -3300
JameslyBiomedical Engineer
Why don’t you try to quantify the hours you need to spend on commute as well? Pay increase better be significant!
0nebananasSoftware Engineering Manager
It’s 100% increase and it takes 2.5 hours of travel one way trip
