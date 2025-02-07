Fully Remote to a hybrid role in a different state.

I'm expecting an offer from a tier 2/3 company. Its a title upgrade and pay upgrade. Currently I'm working from home from Virginia. This job demands to go to office atleast3 days a week in Georgia.





I'm considering flying every week for a year. My elder kid is settling in Virginia and she got good number of friends both at school and neighborhood. So, I don't want to disturb that. We have a 1year old at home as well and my partner works too.





Am I thinking crazy?





This is how I budgeted per month -

Travel charges -

Flight -1200

Uber/airport parking - 500

Studio apartment - 800

Food - 600

Other - 200

---------------

Total -3300











